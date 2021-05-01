‘You murdered Mario Gonzalez’: Activists march where Oakland man died in police custody

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – There are still many questions surrounding the death of 26-year-old Mario Gonzalez who died in police custody last week.

“You murdered Mario Gonzalez,” said the group of activists who marched in the same neighborhood Gonzalez died.

They started around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, hoping to “wake up” the neighborhood and demand that white people stop calling the police on Black and brown people.

The organizers released a statement to KRON4 News saying the 911 caller “stole Mario’s life from his son, his brothers, his mother. We are outraged and want to send a message to Klanameda Kop Kallers: You have blood on your hands! You are just as guilty as the police. You murdered Mario Gonzalez,” organizers of the

A press release from the Alameda Police Department said Gonzalez suffered a “medical emergency” during a “scuffle as officers attempted to place his hands behind his back.”

The interim chief identified the officers as Eric McKinley, who has been on the force for three years, Cameron Leahy, who has been on the force for three years, and James Fisher, who has been on the force for 10 years.

The officers are on paid administrative leave, according to police.