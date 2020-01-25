‘You’ll Catch Flies’ makes world premiere in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s opening night of ‘You’ll Catch Flies,’ a hilarious look at modern love and kikis in this World Premiere.

It deals with a coming-out story that takes place at a reunion with friends who discover the value of real intimacy.

J doesn’t really do “feelings,” but all that is about to change at Dev and Smitty’s party: J’s estranged best friend/crush Marcos is back in town. Throw in copious amounts of alcohol and hot gossip about their friend Marty’s new “relationship,” and this kiki just got crazy.

Playwright Ryan Fogarty says of You’ll Catch Flies: “Life is not to be lived ‘behind closed doors,’ but as a gay man I was always told it should be. I was inspired to write You’ll Catch Flies from some events in my own life. I saw so clearly how these three moments all intersected to be about intimacy and pursuing your own truth and emotional validation.

Opening Night: Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 8 pm.

Post-show Onstage Insight: Sunday, February 2 at 2 pm featuring the cast and director.

You’ll Catch Flies runs through Feb. 23, 2020, Wednesdays – Saturdays at 8 pm, Sundays at 2 pm.

New Conservatory Theatre, 25 Van Ness Ave. SF. 94102