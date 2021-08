An unidentified child found in Hayward on August 14, 2021. (Courtesy of Hayward Police Department)

Hayward police officials are seeking the public’s help in identifying a young child who was found walking around Calaroga and Bolero avenues barefoot on Saturday.

The child, described as a 4 to 5-year-old female of unknown race, wasn’t able to say where she lives. She is wearing a gray short sleeve shirt and colorful striped shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hayward Police Department at 510-293-7000. The report number is 2021-46410.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.