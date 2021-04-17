Young male found dead inside Antioch garage

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A young male was found dead inside a garage in Antioch Saturday evening, according to authorities.

Antioch police say they responded to a report of a shooting on Shannondale Drive just after 6 p.m.

When officers arrived, they described the scene as “chaotic” and said a fight broke out between people at the scene.

Police entered the garage and found a young Black male dead.

Firefighters and paramedics arrived to confirm the death.

The identity and age of the victim is unavailable at this time.

Police were told there were multiple suspects that fled in an unknown direction.

No other information was made available at this time.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.