San Jose police stated via Twitter that officers arrested the DUI driver of this vehicle. (Photo courtesy of the San Jose Police Dept.)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A young man may be permanently paralyzed after a collision late Sunday, according to the San Jose Police Department.

“These are the consequences of speeding and driving recklessly on our city streets,” police stated in a tweet that included photos of damaged vehicles.

Police stated that the pictures were taken “last night in the area of Blossom Hill Rd. and Walnut Blossom Dr.”

“This was a roll over collision,” police continued. “One young man will likely never walk again, the other was arrested for DUI.”

A group of cars were speeding together when one lost control, police continued.

“This was the result,” police grimly concluded.