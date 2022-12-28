SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two men, a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old, were arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Dec. 18 above the Bay Area Rapid Transit station at Mission and 24th streets, according to a Facebook post from BART police.

The shooting occurred in the plaza above the actual BART station and did not involve individuals who were riding BART.

The two men are San Francisco residents and were “taken into custody without incident,” the post continued.

“BART and local video surveillance cameras as well as patrol officers familiar with the suspects were instrumental in making today’s arrests possible,” the post continued.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Dec. 18.