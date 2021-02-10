Young students return to Orinda classrooms

ORINDA (KRON) — The Orinda Union School District brought young students back to classrooms on Wednesday after improving coronavirus trends.

The school district said it has air purifiers inside classrooms and they separated desks to allow for social distancing.

Part of their return plan includes having two groups of students — A and B — so the entire student population is not back inside at the same time.

It’s just elementary school kids back for now, who are reportedly less at risk of the most detrimental impacts of COVID-19.

Isn’t his mask great? Principal Jim Manheimer at wagon ranch elementary in Orinda, CA as I spoke to him about first day for kids back inside the classrooms @kron4news pic.twitter.com/aUqleHOQSd — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) February 10, 2021

According to California’s guidelines, Contra Costa County elementary schools could open when it is in the Purple tier and reaches adjusted case rates below 25 per 100,000 population for five consecutive days.

Since the state lifted stay-at-home orders in January, all Bay Area counties entered the Purple tier.