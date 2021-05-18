Young teens get vaccinated at Contra Costa County clinic

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Young teens in Contra Costa County will now be able to get vaccinated at local schools.

The mobile vaccination clinic began Tuesday.

Thousands of young teenagers are now vaccinated in Contra Costa County and because of this program, more of them will be vaccinated soon.

“It was really quick and it doesn’t hurt that much,” Giovanni Alfaro said.

Giovanni Alfaro is 12 years old and got his first COVID-19 vaccination shot on Tuesday at Antioch Middle School.

“I feel safer, like not that we have to wear a mask every single time we have to go out the door because that’s what we had to do but now we can just, I feel safer about that,” Alfaro said.

It’s the first day of the county’s vaccination clinic that will rotate through different county schools every week for the next few months.

“Kids are lower risk but they are not totally without risk for severe covid complications and those teens and kids can pass it on to vulnerable adults,” Dr. Chris Farnitano said.

Contra Costa County Health Officer Dr. Chris Farnitano says they started the vaccine clinic at Antioch Middle School because it’s an area that has seen some of the lowest vaccination rates so far.

“As we have vaccinated more and more of our adults, we are seeing a higher proportion of cases of covid in our teens,”Farnitano said.

Giovanni’s mom, Elizabeth Alfaro, says she was hesitant at first, but ultimately decided to vaccinate her kids.

“I knew it would make it easier for them to go back to school, I just decided it was the best choice,” Alfaro said.

The vaccine clinic here at Antioch Middle School is through Saturday. It’ll be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Concord High School is also holding a vaccine clinic through Saturday also the hours there are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The following school-based vaccine clinics are currently scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Clinic dates and locations are subject to change: