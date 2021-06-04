Youngest NASCAR champion in history is at Sonoma Raceway for long-awaited races

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — NASCAR is back at the Sonoma Raceway!

Last year, the race was canceled due to the pandemic, so it’s going to be a huge weekend with fans finally filling the stands.

People don’t have to be vaccinated to attend, but they do need to wear a face mask. The exception: Face masks can go off while eating and drinking.

For now, the Sonoma Raceway can only fill up at 33% capacity.

Some people paid money to have a cardboard cut out of them placed in the stands, which help with distancing out the different fan pods.

On Friday, there will be people driving their own cars paying over $200 to see what it’s like to drive on the track.

The proceeds will go to youth charities. Then, the ARCA West Championship is happening Saturday.

A 16-year-old from Menlo Park is racing, and he’s the youngest champion in NASCAR history.

Cole Moore, a 24-year-old ARCA West NASCAR driver from Granite Bay also made an appearance.

Tickets for Sunday’s Toyota Save Mart 350 are sold out, but there are still tickets for Saturday.

