(BCN) — The town of Yountville in Napa County issued a mandatory boil water order Friday after E. coli was detected in the municipal water supply.

It is the second time this year that the town has faced a boil order for its water after a precautionary order was issued for three days in July.

The most recent order came after samples from a treatment plant at the Veterans Home of California tested positive for E. coli earlier Friday. The treatment plant handles water that comes from Rector Reservoir, Yountville’s primary water source located east of Silverado Trail, town officials said.

All 838 water customers of the town are affected by the problem, which Yountville officials anticipated resolving by Tuesday.

People should boil water for a minute and let it cool before drinking, and should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth and food preparation while the order is in effect.

More information on what to do when a boil water advisory is in effect can be found on the CDC website.

