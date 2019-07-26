Your bridge toll money is going to build commuter parking lots in the East Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – We’re getting a better idea about where the extra money from bridge tolls is going.

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission is setting aside more than $9 million from bridge tolls to build commuter parking lots in Alameda County.

One new parking garage will go near the Dublin-Pleasanton BART station.

Construction on the garage is expected to begin next spring with the opening scheduled for sometime in 2021.

Three other parking lots will be built in Oakland and Albany for Alameda-Contra Costa transit buses.

Those are scheduled to open by the end of the year.

Agent officials say this should help reduce congestion on freeways and make it more convenient for people to take public transit.

