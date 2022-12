SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A group of Bay Area youth are offering a unique way to explore and connect with a historic San Francisco neighborhood. The teens behind the nonprofit Chinatown Alleyway Tours built a full virtual model of the place they call home inside the video game, “Minecraft.”

You can make a reservation on the group’s website. Chinatown Alleyway Tours is a nonprofit organization benefiting Bay Area youth.

