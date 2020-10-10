Youth sporting events still prohibited across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Although COVID-19 continues to spread in the Bay Area and across California, based on the state’s guidance, some schools have either resumed some form of in-person learning or they are preparing to do so.

There is less clarity on the status of youth sports and when competitions will be allowed.

Deserted youth sports fields and gyms across the Bay Area and the state upset some parents, yearning to get their kids back to competition.

“We’re just anxious to make this happen,” Kevin Wolf said.

Youth sports do not fall in any of the tiers counties are following to determine which activities and businesses are allowed to resume or operate during the pandemic.

Instead, the California Department of Public Health has issued general guidance prohibiting all outdoor and indoor tournaments, events and competitions.

Teams can practice but only one group at a time, and only if six feet of space can be maintained between each person. No equipment is shared.

Kevin Wolf lives in Menlo Park. He has three sons ranging between 5 and 14 years of age and wants them back in games and believes that can be accomplished safely.

“Without the incentive of having the opportunity to play games at some point, you know, kids lose interest pretty quickly,” Wolf said.

The State Department of Public Health says it does intend to update its guidance on youth sports and when they can resume competitions and games, tournaments — all of that close contact but at this point, it’s still up in the air.

“Once the state allows us, we’ll be able to open up pretty quickly. I know we have a lot of anxious youth, parents, and coaches who really would like to play,” Michelle Lacy said.

Michelle Lacy is the general manager of the Pleasant Hill Recreation and Park District which manages sports teams and provides services and venues for about 10,000 youth a year.

“We’ve had to chase off a number of teams that have shown up on fields that aren’t being used,” Lacy said.

The state says physical contact with others, touching shared objects and the length of time at one location contribute to the risk of transmitting COVID-19.

Kevin Wolf has started an online petition demanding the state and elected officials do more to bring youth sports back.

“I don’t think the state is against youth sports. I don’t think they don’t care about the needs of kids. What it feels like is that they’ve just kind of forgotten about this issue a little bit,” Wolf said.

One of thousands waiting for answers.

