SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Public health departments across the country reported a significant decline in childhood vaccinations, especially those required to attend school.

On Saturday, the Santa Clara County Public Health hosted an event at Lake Cunningham Regional Park in an effort to spread the word that kids need to get their shots.

Kids were encouraging other kids to keep up with routine childhood vaccinations by creating a mural designed by muralist Frankie McFly. “This mural is about the strength and health you get from vaccines and protecting your community,” he said.

The public health department says the decline in youth vaccinations required for kids to go to school has not been as dramatic locally as it has been in other parts of the Bay Area and the rest of the country. “Vaccination is important for one person to keep their own bodies healthy and prevent all the diseases. But it’s more powerful when everybody, you know, does it,” Cerrato said.

The event provided parents and guardians resources on vaccines and advice on how to get their kids required shots before the next school year.

“Public art has always been such a great sort of mediator for spreading a message whether it is about public health or something else,” said Jessica Punzalan, Local Color.