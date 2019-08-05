YouTube bans 14-year-old North Bay teen for hate speech

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — YouTube has shut down the account of a 14-year-old North Bay girl after she posted a video that the platform said called for violence against LGBTQ people.

The girl, known online as “Soph,” was flagged for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines on hate speech. Since this was reportedly her third strike with the platform in 90 days, it resulted in her channel being permanently deleted on Thursday.

The Marin County 14-year-old is known for posting foulmouthed controversial rants against political correctness. Her videos have made her popular with the far-right and garnered her nearly one million subscribers.

Her latest video, named “Pride & Prejudice,” is a 12-minute anti-gay rant that attacks the LGBTQ community.

She even tells her followers to “make sure to blame me in your manifestos,” which appears to be a reference to the document posted to the website 8chan by the New Zealand mass shooter.

On Saturday, the El Pasco shooting suspect is also believed to have posted a manifesto to 8chan before killing 22 people at a Walmart.

In May, her comments made her the target of at least two police investigations, one concerning an alleged threat made against the CEO of YouTube.

The Tiburon Police Department determined the threat was not credible since the 14-year-old does not have access to any firearms.

Central Marin Police also investigated concerns raised by her high school back in May.

Buzzfeed reports that shortly after her YouTube channel was deleted, an image of her with what appeared to be an assault rifle was posted on her Twitter account with the caption “youtube headquarters here I come.”

The tweet has since been deleted.

She also later tweeted, “gun tweet obviosly a joke.”

