Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story misstated the number of employees YouTube has in the U.S. (Nov. 2, 2023)

(KRON) — YouTube opened two new offices in San Bruno on Wednesday, the online video-sharing platform announced in a press release. The company is already based in San Bruno but has added two offices on 1400 and 1450 Bayhill Drive, which are adjacent to the headquarters at 901 Cherry Ave.

“The opening reflects YouTube’s long-term commitment to its presence in San Bruno and continued investment in the local community,” the company said.

Photos of the new office space are below.

(Credit: Mariko Reed)

(Credit: Mariko Reed)

(Credit: Mariko Reed)

(Credit: Mariko Reed)

YouTube, which is now owned by Google, was founded in 2005 by Steve Chen, Chad Hurley and Jawed Karim. YouTube has been headquartered in San Bruno since 2006. In 2022, a report from Oxford Economics indicated that YouTube’s creative ecosystem supported the equivalent of more than 390,000 full-time jobs in the U.S.

“YouTube and Google are strong partners with the City of San Bruno, San Bruno Community Foundation, our local school districts, and the broader community. San Bruno is proud to be the home city of YouTube’s headquarters,” San Bruno Mayor Rico E. Medina said in the release. “We are thrilled that YouTube continues to expand their presence with these beautiful new buildings and the benefits they bring to our entire San Bruno community.”

Google and Walmart are other major corporations with an office in San Bruno.

YouTube opened two new offices in San Bruno over one year after The Shops at Tanforan was sold to a real estate company for roughly $300 million. The shopping center, which has been operating for more than 50 years, will turn into office space for a biotech company.

It is unknown at this time when the Tanforan mall will permanently close.