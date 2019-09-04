YouTube to pay $170M fine after violating kids’ privacy law

FILE – This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the YouTube app on an iPad in Baltimore. A published report says Google will pay more than $150 million to settle a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission over how it treats information from children on its video streaming site, YouTube. Politico reported Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 that the company would pay between $150 million to $200 million to settle the complaint. The FTC declined to comment and Google did not immediately comment.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Federal Trade Commission is fining Google’s video site YouTube $136 million to settle allegations it collected children’s personal data without their parents’ consent.

Google will pay an additional $34 million to New York state to resolve similar allegations brought by the state’s attorney general.

The fine marks the largest the FTC has leveled against Google, although it’s dwarfed by the $5 billion fine the agency imposed against fellow tech giant Facebook earlier this year for privacy violations.

The FTC found that YouTube violated a law that requires parental consent before companies can collect children’s personal information.

YouTube has said its service is intended for ages 13 and older, although younger kids commonly watch videos on the site and many popular YouTube channels feature cartoons or sing-a-longs made for children.

