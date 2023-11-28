(KRON) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a violent altercation outside the Yuppie Cantina in San Mateo last month, the San Mateo Police Department announced Tuesday. The incident occurred on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 2 a.m.

Police responded to the altercation outside the cantina which is located at 709 South B Street. Reports indicated that a group of men were engaged in a physical altercation using belts as weapons.

Arriving on the scene, officers discovered that all the involved parties were intoxicated, leading to what police called “a chaotic situation.” As a result, two men were stabbed by a suspect and several others sustained injuries that required medical attention.

All injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening, police said.

Officers secured the scene, provided medical aid to the injured, and initiated an investigation. This included obtaining surveillance video.

The case was taken over by the San Mateo PD Investigations Bureau and Crime Reduction Unit. The stabbing suspect was identified as Bryan Barajas-Pantoja following careful examination of the surveillance footage.

Officers obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect, charging him with assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Barajas-Pantoja was arrested on Monday at around 4 p.m. when the Investigation Bureau conducted a traffic stop at Monte Diablo Avenue and South Bayshore Boulevard. A vehicle search revealed he had a knife in a sheath in the center console and a pocketknife.

Barajas-Pantoja was taken into custody without incident and booked into San Mateo County Jail on $50,000 bail.