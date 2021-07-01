Serial killer convicted in San Francisco’s ‘Zebra Murders’ found dead

VACAVILLE (KRON) – Authorities on Wednesday confirmed one of the convicted “Zebra Killers” in San Francisco has died.

Officials said 76-year-old Jessie Lee Cooks was found dead in the hospice unit of at California Medical Facility in Vacaville, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

His cause of death is pending.

Cooks, known as one of the “Zebra Killers,” was sentenced in San Francisco in 1976 to serve life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder, kidnapping, and first-degree robbery.

He was convicted with three other men following a string of killings in San Francisco from Oct. 1973 to April 1974.

“Zebra Killers” – J.C.X. Simon and Manuel Moore – have since passed away, while Larry C. Green remains incarcerated at California State Prison-Solano in Vacaville.