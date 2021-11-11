Bay Area native Zendaya is youngest-ever CFDA Fashion Icon Award recipient

(KRON) — Actress, singer and Bay Area native Zendaya became the youngest recipient of the CFDA’s Fashion Icon award on Wednesday.
At just 25 years old, Zendaya, who was born in Oakland, was presented with the Fashion Icon award by supermodel Iman, 2010’s recipient of the same award at the ceremony Wednesday night in new York.
The “Euphoria” star graced the awards wearing a red two-piece Vera Wang gown and diamonds by Bulgari.
“Zendaya’s journey to Fashion Icon superstar happened at supersonic speed,” the CFDA wrote on Instagram.
Zendaya joins an impressive list of past Fashion Icon award recipients, including Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez.
“She may be young, but she is an icon,” CFDA Ceo Steven Kolb said.
Rumored boyfriend and “Spider-Man” co-star Tom Holland paid an adorable tribute to Zendaya following the win.
“Naaa stop it. An incredible achievement for the most incredible person,” Holland wrote on Instagram. “Congrats @zendaya and @luxurylaw you guys deserve every bit of this.”