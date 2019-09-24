Zendaya returns home to hand out school supplies at Oakland elementary school

OAKLAND (KRON) — TV star and Oakland native Zendaya returned to her hometown on Monday.

The former Disney star visited Global Family Elementary School to hand out school supplies with Yoobi.

The company gave every classroom a box of pens, markers, glue sticks, scissors and other classroom necessities.

What seemed like an average assembly soon became anything but average after Zendaya surprised the 5th graders.

“I want to be, when I grow up, I want to be someone who’s kind, and I want to be someone who inspires and always gives back,” she said.

The actress and model sat with some of the kids and colored with them, along with hugging and providing lots of autographs.

Zendaya’s mother taught at Fruitvale Elementary School in Oakland.