Zero injuries reported in Daly City townhouse fire

DALY CITY, Calif. (BCN) — The North County Fire Authority is investigating the cause of a structure fire that occurred in Daly City on Thursday afternoon.

No one was injured in the fire, which occurred at 186 and 188 Westlake Avenue in Daly City.

Fire companies, chief officers and a fire investigator responded to the fire at 3:15 p.m. on Thursday. The first company that arrived found heavy smoke and flames coming from the second and third floors of a town house, according to the North County Fire Authority.

Firefighters conducted a search and rescue and confined the fire to the second and third floor. Fire companies then spent almost two hours on the scene completing mop-up operations.

The fire mostly damaged balconies at the back of the building, Fire Investigator Thanapong “Mack” Srivieng said on Thursday. There was also smoke damage to bedrooms.

Srivieng said the nine occupants impacted by the fire were not displaced, and decided to stay in residence.

The North County Fire Authority encouraged people to install and maintain smoke alarms in their homes.