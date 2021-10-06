Zodiac Killer identified by cold case team

FILE – In this May 3, 2018, file photo, a San Francisco Police Department wanted bulletin and copies of letters sent to the San Francisco Chronicle by a man who called himself Zodiac are displayed in San Francisco. A coded letter mailed to a San Francisco newspaper by the Zodiac serial killer in 1969 has been deciphered by a team of amateur sleuths from the United States, Australia and Belgium, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A cold case team of more than three dozen specialists investigating the Zodiac Killer has named someone they believe is a “very strong suspect” in the unsolved killings in the San Francisco Bay Area in the 1960s.

The Case Breakers, which consist of retired law enforcement officers, forensic experts, journalists, and military intelligence officers, identified Gary Francis Poste as the likely Zodiac killer.

Poste died in 2018.

According to the Case Breakers, they identified Poste as the killer after uncovering forensic evidence and photos from Poste’s darkroom, saying a few images featured show scars on his forehead that match scars on a sketch of the Zodiac killer.

The scars were reported by three witnesses and an observing police officer then passed on to a San Francisco Police Department sketch artist in 1969.

The Case Breakers also believe Poste is responsible for the murder of 18-year-old Cheri Jo Bates, who was found dead in Riverside, Calif. in 1966, two years before the Zodiac killings began.

The team said they obtained a 1975 FBI memo to Riverside police saying that Bates was a Zodiac victim.

The Zodiac terrorized Northern California communities and killed five people in the Bay Area in 1968 and 1969.

Last year, a coded letter mailed to a San Francisco newspaper by the Zodiac Killer in 1969 was deciphered by a team of amateur sleuths from the United States, Australia, and Belgium.

