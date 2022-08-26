SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Mayor London Breed has declared Sunday to be Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital Day, commemorating the hospital’s 150th birthday.

“For 150 years, the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital has been a vital part of San Francisco by providing access to quality health care and services to our communities,” Breed stated in a press release. “From its early beginnings to the state-of-the-art facility our residents recognize today, this outstanding establishment along with their dedicated and professional team members continue to play a key role in San Franciscans’ health and well-being.”

KRON ON is streaming live

The hospital, at 23rd and Potrero streets, opened August 28, 1872. There will be several ways to participate in festivities commemorating the landmark anniversary in the coming months:

The hospital is currently accepting applications from artists to create sculptures for the 2023 Hearts in San Francisco art project. Applications are due Sept. 12, 2022.

The annual Hearts in SF event will take place Feb. 9, 2023, with more details to come.

The hospital is also exhorting people to share their stories about it on social media with the hashtag #ZSFG150, and to become a donor to the hospital.

In the 1980s, the hospital’s Ward 86 was one of the first AIDS clinics in the United States.

In 2016, the hospital was named for Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg after a $75 million donation. Since then, city supervisors have called for the social media mogul’s name to be taken off.