Zumwalt-class Navy ship visits Bay Area for Fleet Week

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Unusual sighting alert: A U.S. Navy ship was spotted Friday morning sailing into the Bay Area.

The ship is called the USS Michael Monsoor (DDG-1001). The ship is the Navy’s Zumwalt-class destroyer, and is named for a Navy SEAL, according to the U.S. Navy.

While normally at its San Diego homeport, the destroyer is visiting Bay waters this week in celebration of Fleet Week — which begins on Monday. A Navy spokesman told Bay City News that the Monsoor will anchor near the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge overnight.

Fleet Week will be virtual this year due to COVID-19 safety concerns. People will be able to get a virtual tour of the ships instead. This particular ship will be leaving the Bay Area on Saturday morning.

“Zumwalt-class destroyers maximize stealth, size, power and computing capacity –fielding an array of weapons systems and cutting-edge technologies to fight forces in the air, on and under the sea, and on land,” the Navy says.

Monsoor was a southern California man who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor because of his work during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was killed during the operation on Sept. 29, 2006.

Latest Stories: