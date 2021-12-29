Zuni Cafe among restaurants requiring COVID-19 booster in San Francisco



SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Zuni Cafe now requires indoor guests to show proof of getting a booster shot.

If you don’t have that then you can still sit outdoors.

Signs are posted up on the doors to the restaurant on Market street as well as on its website, and people with reservations have been informed.

The staff has all been boosted as well.

San Francisco only requires people to be fully vaccinated to dine indoors, but Zuni Cafe is one of at least two san francisco restaurants taking it a step further.

The other is cassava in the Outer Richmond neighborhood, which ended up temporarily closing for the holidays due to the major rise in cases.

The owner says closing and requiring booster shots is all in effort to keep everyone safe while the omicron variant continues to spread.

KRON4 caught up with the chef at Zuni Cafe. He says they are checking for a booster shot because it’s important everyone does their part in stoping omicron from spreading.

Zuni Cafe will begin checking for boosters today.

Cassava will remain closed until the owners feels omicron cases have slowed down enough.

The new highest single day total of COVID cases has happened. On the 23rd of December, San Francisco recorded a total of 1,054 cases.

On Christmas Eve, the recorded number of cases went down to 425. Less people going out to get tested, and more at home testing needs to be reported.

On Christmas the city recorded 41 people in the hospital with COVID.