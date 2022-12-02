SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Longstanding San Francisco culinary mainstay Zuni Cafe will be closed this weekend due to a COVID-19 outbreak among staff, the restaurant announced in an Instagram post.

“We regretfully announce that Zuni will be closed from Wednesday November 30th through Sunday, December 4th,” the post read in part. “Due to an upsurge of Covid cases within our team members, we have decided to take preventive measures and close next week to prioritize the health and safety of our team, guests, and the community.”

Zuni, located on Upper Market, has been a San Francisco mainstay since it was first opened in 1979. Famous for its wood-fired brick ovens and roast chicken, the restaurant has won numerous culinary awards, including the prestigious James Beard Award for Cookbook of the Year for its cookbook, “The Zuni Cafe’ Cookbook.”

“We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciated your understanding,” the post concluded. “We look forward to welcoming you back on Wednesday, December 7th.”

With the arrival of winter, many fear another seasonal COVID surge could be on the horizon. Since the onset of the pandemic, San Francisco County has seen 184,000 cases and 1,073 deaths related to the virus.

Bay City News contributed to this report.