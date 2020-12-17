Bay Area’s Andre Ward elected to International Boxing Hall of Fame

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Boxing champ Andre Ward continues to make the Bay Area proud.

He and Floyd Mayweather, two unbeaten multi-division champions, are the headliners in a stunning 13-person class that was elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021 on Tuesday.

Born in San Francisco and raised in Oakland, Ward was 32-0 with 16 knockouts. He won multiple titles competing in super middleweight and light heavyweight classes.

Ward shared an adorable photo of his younger self to Instagram following the news.

“Pops, we did it. I can finally rest now. This chapter of my life is complete. #HOFamer,” he wrote on Instagram.

Floyd “Money” Mayweather went 50-0 with 27 knockouts, winning world titles in five weight classes: super featherweight, lightweight, super lightweight, welterweight and super welterweight.