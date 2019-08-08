Bay Area’s ‘Ski Mask Rapist’ denied parole

MONTEREY COUNTY (KRON) — A man convicted in the 1980s of raping more than two dozen women in the Bay Area was denied parole Wednesday during a hearing in Monterey County.

George Anthony Sanchez, also known as the ‘Ski Mask Rapist,’ was sentenced to more than 400 years in prison.

He’s been held at the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad since June 6, 1989 on several charges, including rape, burglary and sexual battery.

Sanchez’s parole will again be up for debate in seven years at another hearing, according to the state department of corrections.

“His actions over and over and over again were horrific. They were callous. They were dangerous. They were unforgivable — what he did,” said Steven Dick, Santa Clara County deputy district attorney, told KRON4 Tuesday.

Prior to Wednesday’s hearing, the district attorney reiterated the risk the man poses to society.

“George Sanchez, the ski mask rapist, and what he has done to innocent children and women and to the elderly, he’s too much of a risk to ever be released from prison,” deputy district attorney said.



