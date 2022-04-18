SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Both offramps to Treasure Island from the Eastbound and Westbound Interstate 80 are closed indefinitely at this time due to a collision incident, the California Highway Patrol said in a tweet. The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management also sent out an alert, saying that an “obstruction is affecting MUNI and both lanes of traffic at Treasure Island and Macalla Roads.’

KRON4 reached out to the San Francisco Police Department which confirmed that officers from the Southern Station responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a commercial truck shortly before 8:00 a.m. The incident occurred in the area of Macalla Road and Treasure Island Road on Treasure Island, SFPD confirmed.

“Officers arrived on scene and located a 40 year old white male who is being evaluated for possible injuries,” said SFPD Media Relations representative Allison Maxie in a statement sent to KRON4. “Officers remain on the scene investigating the cause of the collision.”

SFPD’s traffic safety division later sent out a tweet clarifying the incident as a “solo noninjury collision involving a big rig.” Motorists are being advised to please avoid the area due to traffic delays. Caltrans is expected to open the exit once SFPD clears the accident.