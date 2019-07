SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A four-car crash on the upper deck of the Bay Bridge is causing delays if you’re headed into San Francisco Monday morning.

The crash was reported just after 5 a.m. on WB-80 before Treasure Island.

At this time one lane is blocked.

