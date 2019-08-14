Bay Bridge Series begins tonight- Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Oakland Athletics and the San Francisco Giants will go head to head tonight in the Bay Bridge Series.

The teams will play two games at Oracle Park, following two games in Oakland next weekend.

Each team is fighting for the chance of earning a Wild Card spot.

Oakland is looking to climb past Tampa Bay in the AL, as they sit two games behind. While San Francisco currently sits three and a half games behind for the second NL spot.

The pitching matchup for Tuesday night’s opener saw A’s Brett Anderson against Giants’ Madison Bumgarner.

Tonight’s first pitch is at 6:45 p.m. at Oracle Park.