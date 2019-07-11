‘Be prepared’: Gov. Newsom responds to potential ICE raids

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California Governor Gavin Newsom is responding to the rumors of potential ICE raids happening this weekend.

“In California, I want folks to know you have rights,” Newsom said in a video posted to Twitter. “Know your rights, learn more about your rights.”

Acting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services director Ken Cuccinelli said Wednesday that the raids are “absolutely going to happen.”

ICE had planned to arrest and deport families with court-ordered removals in 10 cities in late June, according to a senior immigration official.

San Francisco is reportedly one of those 10 cities.

The day before the raids were set to begin, President Trump delayed them for two weeks.

“Know that you should continue to send your kids to camp, summer school, know that you should feel confident going to work, we have your back,” Gov. Newsom said.