SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (KRON) — Is there anything more Lake Tahoe than this?

The City of South Lake Tahoe shared photos on Facebook Thursday of a bear that wandered into City Hall.

The bear walked in to the building Wednesday through the front doors that automatically open.

South Lake Tahoe residents made jokes in the social media comments, saying bear just wanted his public comment time, others saying he was only there for the free bagels.

Either way, city officials had an unexpected visitor.