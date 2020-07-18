Belmont man, 56, arrested for contacting 14-year-old with intent to commit sexual acts, officials say

BELMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A 56-year-old Belmont man was arrested Friday for contacting a minor with the intent to commit sexual acts, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Ovelio Ramos is accused of contacting a 14-year-old victim with the intent of committing sex acts on six different occasions.

Officials say the suspect had been communicating with the victim through social media apps since the middle of 2019.

Detectives arrested Ramos Friday morning at his home in the 100 block of Harbor Boulevard in Belmont. He was booked into the Maguire correctional facility.

No other details are being released at this time.

If you have any information about the suspect please contact Detective Joe Fava at (650) 363-4192 or Sgt. Joe Cang at (650) 363-4008.

