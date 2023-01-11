SAN MATEO CO., Calif. (KRON) – People who live in the Belmont Mobile Home Community are still dealing with the aftermath of the New Year’s Eve storm.

Heavy rain on New Year’s Eve caused major flooding in San Mateo County. Water reached as high as four feet at the Belmont trailer park neighborhood, flooding several homes.

“The residents have been gone from home for nearly a week. When they tried to go into their homes, they realized that they had water inside and that there was mold. Some of their homes, not all of them, were not really livable,” said Barbara Wood, American Red Cross volunteer.

A Red Cross shelter located at the San Mateo County Fairgrounds is available for residents of the mobile home community. “We are providing a dry, warm and safe place to sleep. We have meals for them, we have a few supplies, we have diapers, and we have showers,” said Wood.

“With our staff on call, we have wrap-around services. Of course, we have the buildings, but we have the tables, the chairs, refrigerators, stoves and ovens,” said Dana Stoehr, San Mateo County Fairgrounds CEO.

The Red Cross shelter at the San Mateo County Fairgrounds is expected to stay open for as long as it’s needed.