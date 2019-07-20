‘Beloved father’: San Mateo County correctional officer drowns in Lake Tahoe

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — Andreiam Arqueza, 34, known as “AJ” to friends and family, was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon at a hospital in Lake Tahoe.

Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies performed CPR on him after he was pulled from the water at Zephyr Cove on Tahoe’s southeast shore, but he never regained consciousness.

Arqueza was off-duty visiting with friends at the lake.

Since April 2017, he worked as a correctional officer for the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s been very difficult. Absolutely, for his family, he was a beloved father of two and a very valued husband as well,” said Rosemerry Blankswade with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department. “And, we’re doing everything we can to provide them with all the resources necessary to help support them during this difficult time.”

Blakswade says Arqueza was a U.S. army veteran, having served in Iraq.

He also worked for the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office before making his way to San Mateo County.

“We’re definitely feeling it, within the office. It’s a very different and sad emotion that I think everybody is feeling,” she said.

The San Mateo County Code 30 Foundation collects money for and provides financial assistance to orphans, widows and widowers of fallen county law enforcement often not covered by insurance following off-duty deaths.

Donations can be sent in the mail to the San Mateo County Code 30 Foundation at 2421 Broadway Street in Redwood City.

You can also make a contribution online at code30.org/donate-now.

Services for Arqueza are tentatively scheduled for next week with a viewing on Wednesday and Thursday and the funeral on Friday.

Times and a location have not yet been announced.