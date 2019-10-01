Beloved waterfront Oakland restaurant closes its doors

OAKLAND (KRON) – Under Tuesday’s beautiful sunny skies, some hungry people seeking an upscale lunch along Oakland’s waterfront headed to Kincaid’s.

They were very surprised to find the beloved seafood and steak restaurant empty. A sign on the door read, “Kincaid’s Thanks you for your years of patronage Kincaid’s is permanently closed”

“I’ve been coming to this restaurant many years,” Erika Oquinn of Richmond told KRON4.

“We celebrate birthdays here. When visitors come to town, we bring them to this place. They have great crab and artichoke dip. A lot of nice dishes. I was just broken-hearted to hear that they closed and they couldn’t survive in this economic trying time we are having in the Bay Area,” Oquinn said.

KRON4 is seeking viewers’ input to find out which other well-liked restaurants have recently shut their doors around the San Francisco Bay Area.

