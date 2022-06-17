(BCN) — A motorcyclist from Benicia died on Thursday while attempting a left turn, the California Highway Patrol said.

The male motorcyclist was traveling south on Lopes Road near the Marshview Road intersection parallel to Interstate Highway 680 in Benicia when he was “ejected” while negotiating a left turn, according to the CHP. First responders arrived at the scene around 7:30 p.m. and the solo rider was declared dead.

Currently, investigators do not know if alcohol or drugs are a factor in the crash, CHP officials said.

The CHP is seeking the public’s help in determining exactly what occurred. Anyone with pertinent information regarding the investigation is encouraged to contact Officer James Jacobson at (707) 639-5600.

