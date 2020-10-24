Berkeley: 50K reward offered in fatal shooting

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) – A $50,000 reward is being offered for information that could help lead to the arrest of responsible suspects in the fatal shooting of Sereinat’e Henderson Wednesday night in Berkeley, police officials announced.

Henderson was found unresponsive in a vehicle on Prince Street with life-threatening bullet wounds. She later succumbed to her injuries.

“My heart goes out to the victim and her family.” Councilman Ben Bartlett said on his Facebook page.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Berkeley police Homicide Unit at (510) 981-5741 or the 24-hour non-emergency number (510) 981-5900.

