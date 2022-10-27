BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Hundreds of Berkeley High School students will not be in class today. Instead, they will be attending the funerals for their friends and classmates who were killed at a birthday party held at an Airbnb back on Oct. 1.

The two killed were 15 and 17 year old brothers Jazy and Angel Garcia. The funerals and Jazy and Angel will begin at 8 a.m. this morning. The brothers were killed at a party held at an Airbnb in Oakland. There were around 30 people at the party when the shooting occurred.

Jazy and Angel Garcia

The Airbnb where the shooting took place was located on the 950 block of Apgar Street. An Airbnb spokesperson confirmed that the party at the premises was “unauthorized,” meaning it took place without the “knowledge or consent” of the host or owner of the property.

Buckle at your knees heart breaking. 2 hearses show up to Berkeley church as 2 brothers who were shot and killed on oct 1st will be laid to rest today



Angel and Jazy Garcia were 15 and 17 year old. Both attended birthday party. shot and killed. NOT gang related pic.twitter.com/Iq1mEBcDCk — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) October 27, 2022

Oakland police are still looking for three suspects who burst inside the home with guns and started firing. Investigators say the incident was not gang related. There is speculation it might have been related to an altercation that happened on or near the Berkeley High School campus that then spilled over to the fatal birthday party.