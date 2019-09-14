Berkeley launches mental health crisis line

BERLIN, GERMANY – SEPTEMBER 16: A visitor tries out an Apple iPhone 7 on the first day of sales of the new phone at the Berlin Apple store on September 16, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. The new phone comes in two sizes, one with a 4.7 inch display, the other with a 5.5 inch display. […]

BERKELEY (KRON) — The city of Berkeley announced its new crisis line that connects a mental health professional with community members during mental health crises.

The line was created to “address a community identified need” for additional mental health crisis response services, according to Berkeley officials.

Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., those should call (510) 981-5244 for support, consultation and resources.

According to a statement, a trained counselor will be available to talk directly to those experiencing uncomfortable thoughts, emotions or challenges.

The counselor will also be able to connect appropriate resources and determine if an immediate in-person evaluation should be set up.

The crisis line program was funded by by the California Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission.

Another goal is to shift people from calling police to calling the crisis line.

“The goals are to better support individuals with mental health concerns, provide early intervention for mental health crises, and decrease mental health-related calls to the Berkeley Police Department.”