(BCN) — Berkeley police have arrested a 34-year-old man suspected of a series of assaults and a robbery, the department announced Tuesday.

On June 17 at 12:13 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault inside the McDonald’s restaurant in the 1900 block of Shattuck Avenue. The victim claimed that the suspect had taken her eyeglasses off of her face and also taken her cellphone.

When she tried to retrieve her belongings, the suspect punched her in her face twice. She punched back, she said, before the suspect fled with her belongings.

Eleven minutes later, officers received a report of another assault in the 1600 block of Shattuck with a suspect fitting the same description.

In this incident, the suspect allegedly struck a 78-year-old man in the head with a construction hard hat. Bicycle officers managed to detain the suspect.

During further investigation, officers said that the suspect had also damaged a trash can and a hand sanitizer dispenser at the Cupcakin’ Bake Shop on Shattuck, and he reportedly threw a brick at a vehicle in the area of Francisco Street and Shattuck.

The Alameda County District Attorney has charged the suspect with robbery, elder abuse causing great bodily injury, vandalism and several criminal enhancements, police said.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.