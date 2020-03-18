Berkeley man found dead after falling asleep in car at Alpine Meadows

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A 25-year-old Berkeley man was found dead in his car Tuesday, according to Placer County Sheriff’s officials.
Henry Geldman was found in a vehicle parked in the Alpine Meadows Ski Resort parking lot, officials said.
Deputies say they believe Geldman fell asleep in his car during the recent series of snow storms.
His death appears to be accidental, according to deputies.
