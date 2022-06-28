(BCN) — Berkeley police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 54-year-old woman who has gone missing.
Vivian Ming Hsiu Dai “unexpectedly left her residence and has been experiencing a declining mental state,” police said in an alert Tuesday.
She is described as an Asian woman standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and Berkeley police have released a photo of her.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Berkeley police at (510) 981-5911.
