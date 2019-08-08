Berkeley police investigate series of catalytic converter thefts

BERKELEY (KRON) — Berkeley Police Department is investigating a series of catalytic converter robberies that have been occurring since late July in Berkeley.

Catalytic converters, exhaust emission control devices that reduce toxic gases, are located above the muffler, close to the engine in a car.

Police have reported more than 30 cars damaged.

During the investigation, detectives identified a suspect vehicle and sent out an alert to other nearby law enforcement agencies.

On Aug. 7, the Piedmont Police Department located the vehicle and notified the Berkeley Police Department.

Berkeley police arrested the two suspects on suspicion of grand theft, conspiracy and possession of burglary tools.

The suspects have been identified as 37-year-old Briana Nicole Crisp and 47-year-old Mauricio Romeo Navarrete.

Police found a reciprocating saw in the suspect’s car that they believe was used in the thefts.

Officials say there may be more suspects involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Berkeley Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit at (510) 981-5737.

The investigation is ongoing, check back for updates.