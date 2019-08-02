Berkeley seeing rise in theft of catalytic converters from cars

BERKELEY (KRON) — Kelly Hammargren says she hasn’t given much thought to the possibility of the catalytic converter being stolen from her Toyota Prius.

Though the Berkeley Police Department says she’s potentially vulnerable to becoming a victim, since she parks her car outside.

“I don’t have a garage, so I just park in the driveway. As do my neighbors,” Hammargren said.

Since July 20, police say 18 catalytic converters have been reported stolen citywide.

A sharp increase from the one to two thefts that typically occur each month.

Officer Byron White says the most targeted car is the Toyota Prius.

That’s because the exhaust emission control device installed on these cars can earn thieves a bigger payday compared to others.

“The materials they use in their catalytic converter has a higher concentration of precious metals that some of these crooks are going after,” White said. “And we typically see a rise in the theft of catalytic converters with the rise in the price of precious metals.”

White says the converters are typically sold at scrap metal yards out of town and that it can be days sometimes before a car owner knows they’ve been victimized because the car can still run without a catalytic converter, though it’ll make more noise and emit more toxic gas.

“And, as you can imagine, a city that is so environmentally conscious like Berkeley, there’s a likelihood of a higher concentration of priuses,” White said.

Park indoors, if you can, and report any late hour car repairs being done on the street.

It’s possible thieves are at work.

As for Hammargren, she’s confident in her car insurance.

If you have no choice but to park on the street, make sure the area is well-lit.

