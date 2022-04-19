BERKELEY (KRON) – A Berkeley High School student has died after falling from a parking structure at Center and Milvia streets, KRON4 has confirmed.

The fall happened Monday around 12:30 p.m. The Berkeley Police Department stated that an 18-year-old “fell from a high level” of a parking structure on the 2000 block of Center Street.

Officer Bryon White stated that there do not appear to be any signs of foul play.

Berkeley High School Principal Juan Raygoza issued a statement to students and families in a Monday evening email. He stated that the death was a block away from the school, during “the busy lunch period.”

“Our hearts go out to this family and to everyone in the Berkeley High School community who may be impacted by this loss,” he stated.

The email included the phone numbers of multiple crisis resources: