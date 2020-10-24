Berkeley warns residents of possible evacuations due to fire danger

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – The city of Berkeley is warning residents with high fire danger and power shutoffs to be ready to evacuate in case of a wildfire.

The city adds, residents ‘should stay on heightened alert, keep phones charged and nearby and consider leaving the hills before Sunday afternoon.’

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the city starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday extending through Tuesday.

Forecast suggests winds to be stronger than winds present during the Kincade Fire.

PG&E announced earlier this week the company plans for a public safety power shutoff for parts of Berkeley.

