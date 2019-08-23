Bernie Sanders announces climate change plan during stop in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY (KRON) — Sen. Bernie Sanders made a campaign stop in Butte County Thursday, the sight of last year’s deadly Camp Fire.

The presidential candidate announced his version of the Green New Deal to protect the environment.

“We’re fighting for the children’s lives, we’re fighting for our grand children’s lives, we’re fighting for the future of the planet,” Sanders said.

The democratic presidential candidate toured the fire-ravaged town, meeting with victims at this rubbled mobile home park.

“Six of our neighbors passed away one just recently who never got out of the burn unit,” said fire victims Michael Ranny.

After his tour, sanders came to Chico for a town hall, pointing to paradise as a consequence of climate change.”

“The cost of doing nothing is far more expensive,” the senator said.

The senator announced a $16 trillion dollar proposal for his version of a Green New Deal, calling for a ban on fracking and ramping up resources for renewable energy and support for a high speed rail system California is already implementing, some pieces of the proposal but with challenges.

“I am appreciative of the efforts being made by governors and state legislators but we’re gonna have to go further, we’re gonna have to work together, and take on the powerful special interests,” Sanders said.

President Donald Trump who visited the area last year has blamed poor forest management and not climate change for the cause of destructive wildfires.

“President Trump is wrong, wrong, wrong when he believes climate change is a hoax,” Sanders said.

Sanders set to make more California stops through Sacramento and San Francisco.

